Phase 3 of reopening began yesterday in Central New York, and neighbors took advantage of the taste of normalcy.

Restaurants are back to having indoor seating along with outdoor seating. For some customers, the COVID-19 pandemic may still be very real, but they trust safety measures implemented by restaurants.

There is a strict 6 feet apart rule, with tables spaced out, and a mask requirement for all employees.

"Being in here today the vibe is different it is so much nicer, I feel like getting back to normal," said Original Grain Chef Leader Gwen Mercer.

Even though restaurants are opening up -- space is limited. They must operate at half-capacity for now.