Tattoo shops have been given the green light to reopen during Phase 3 of the New York Forward coronavirus reopening plan.

“We’re extremely enthusiastic and happy to be able to open again,” said Elizabeth Wise, president of The Ultimate Tattoo and Piercing in Henrietta.

What You Need To Know Tattoo shops may reopen during Monroe County's Phase 3

The Ultimate Tattoo and Piercing in Henrietta is taking reopening seriously

All staff will be tested for COVID, while disposable aprons, arm covers, and seat covers will be used.

Tattoo studios are just one of many personal care businesses opening during Phase 3, but the owner of “The Ultimate” is taking it slow after reviewing state guidelines.

"We have a very high standard to begin with, we’ve decided to take a slower, more thoughtful approach, for example we’ve decided to have all of our staff tested for COVID," said Wise.

Once staff members are given the all-clear on those first rounds of tests, “The Ultimate" plans to reopen on June 22 at the earliest.

“We want to make sure we’re safe and make sure our clients are safe too, so it’s very important, that’s why we’re taking our time and not rushing back into it, even though we need to make money too, but we want to do it right," said tattoo artist Sue Gertner.

New York state requires clients to wear masks, and customers will have a screening and temperature check before appointments.

Additionally, clients can only wait in their car until their scheduled appointment time.

“I’m going to be wearing a face shield, as well as arm covers that are disposable, and an apron that’s disposable, the seating that they’re sitting in is always covered with a drape sheet that’s disposable,” Gertner added.

In addition to those new safety measures, the tattoo and piercing studios will be limited on what services they can provide during Phase 3.

“We do a large number of nostril, septum, and oral piercings, and we will not be able to do that during Phase 3 as identified by the New York state guidelines,” said Wise.

The guidelines also require employees to be tested for COVID-19 every 14 days while the region is in Phase 3, and implement health screenings for employees.