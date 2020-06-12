The COVID-19 shutdown had left many relying solely on takeout for their dining experience with restaurants, but now, not only can they dine outdoors, but also indoors.

It is all part of the Phase 3 reopening plan, and several restaurants decided to participate Friday.

What You Need To Know Syracuse has entered into Phase 3 of the COVID-19 reopening plan

Indoor Dining is now allowed and will have to be kept at a 50 percent capacity

Tables are set six feet away and employees have to wear masks at all times

"Being in here today, the vibe is different it is so much nicer, I feel like getting back to normal," said Gwen Mercer, who is the shift leader for Original Grain.

Original Grain is one of the restaurants that decided to reopen per New York state guidelines.

Other restaurants waited to open their doors, but customers who were allowed to sit in were delighted.

Around lunchtime, Spectrum News spoke with two girls at Original Grain who were just happy to get out of the house.

One of them, Krystyna, couldn't help but smile the entire time.

"I’m pumped it’s nice to get back into the normal groove of things," she said.

It is actually the new normal. Tables and people seated are now six feet apart to respect social distancing.

Restaurants are also getting additional materials such as cleaning supplies to take care of both indoor and outdoor seating.

All are new measures businesses have to take to stay afloat and give customers a safe dining experience.

"We are only doing one-time use plates, cups, silverware," said Nick Ford, the general manager and partner for Limp Lizard.

"Every precaution that is being taken is making me feel more comfortable and every customer to feel more comfortable," added Mercer.

Some customers, who were unaware of the new phase as they stopped by their favorite restaurant, were pleasantly surprised to find out they could eat inside.

"We came here and we didn’t know that the dining room was open," said diner Sarina Brown.

She said once she was inside, any fears of COVID-19 melted.

"Personally for myself, I am not too worried about me," she admitted.

Overall, it's the consensus that it is a different feel for customers, but they all agreed that even if there had been a line out of the door, it would be worth the wait.

"This is a good step in the right direction and I’m glad to be here," said diner Zak Lalone.

Restaurants are now taking reservations over the phone, and must have a 50 percent capacity for those wishing to dine indoors.