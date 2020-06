A Pittsford event center — that's seen it all for generations — will close for good because of the pandemic.

Owners of Burgundy Basin Inn on Marsh Road are shutting down the banquet center.

Temporarily shutting down during the outbreak was the last straw for a place that's held everything from weddings to conventions to visits by political leaders.

Its owners thank all their loyal customers for their support on Facebook and say they will miss being a part of celebrations.