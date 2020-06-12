After more than 100 days of closing, and then a phased reopening of businesses, parts of Market Street in Corning are closed to cars. Some shops are already happy to be utilizing the extra space.

“This is the end of a long dark period," said Corning Mayor William Boland. "We’ve all been through a lot. It's tried our patience but now is a day for reopening Corning."

What You Need To Know Outdoor dining and shopping on Market Street in Corning will be taking over until August 1

Small business owners are hoping this will help after months of near-closure

This supplements the Phase 3 allowance of 50 percent capacity of indoor dining

The parking garage is free while the street is closed, and additional handicap spots are available

Starting Friday afternoon, Market Street is closed to cars, a celebration for businesses eager to get outside after a dry spell.

“The first quarter of every year is really difficult," said Coleen Fabrizi, Corning Gaffer District executive director. "Cash registers don't ring. Then you throw a pandemic on that, it's horrible."

“The beginning it was real tough you know, it's a big learning curve trying to transition to all take out, it's a pretty clunky system having to call and everything so we definitely took a bit of a hit," said Andrew Cleary, Little Boomers’ co-owner.

A game changer for businesses on Market Street in Corning-the road is closed! Many restaurants are already set up to have outdoor seating. A step to getting the city economically back on track. @SPECNewsCNY pic.twitter.com/tMQiZlK3KW — Krystal Cole (@KrystalColeTV) June 12, 2020

Opening the street up to pedestrians allows an expansion of outdoor seating, and selling.

“Through the state liquor authority to be able to sell alcohol outside so it's been a long week of getting prepared for it but it's awesome," said Cleary.

Friday begins Phase 3, and with it comes 50 percent capacity allowed for indoor dining. This extra space outside helps make up the difference.

“Being open only with 50 percent tables inside this really helps us get that other 50 percent, so we’re closer to that 100 percent occupancy, so it's really a huge benefit for our business and for all the businesses," Cleary said. "You know, I think more foot traffic you get to walk up and down the street, see other businesses, go in, do some shopping and I think it's just great for the whole community."

The parking garage will be free until Market Street opens again on August 1, with an additional 15 handicap parking spots.