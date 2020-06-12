BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Not only is the Space Coast the destination to watch rocket launches, soon it will be the next place for the annual AAU Junior Olympic Games .

This is the second time in the event’s 54-year history the Space Coast is hosting the games. The last time Brevard County hosted the games was 26 years ago back in 1994.

They are expecting to attract about 2,000 to 3,000 thousand athletes along with coaches, parents and their friends who will be spending money.

According to Gov. Ron DeSantis, the potential economic benefit is huge.

“The games bring in about $50 million in economic impact to the hosting region usually,” DeSantis explains.

2 Angry Wives Pub and Eatery owner Mark Ingram is excited the AAU Junior Olympic Games are coming to the Space Coast, especially since his pub is the new business in town.

“It's in our backyard and that going to be very good for us because it's going to be a well needed income and bring in a lot of dollars,” Ingram adds.

Amateur Athletics Union President and CEO Dr. Roger Goudy issued a proclamation to mark the announcement and handed DeSantis the first gold medal.

“I, Dr. Roger Goudy by the authority vested in me as Union president and CEO of the Amateur Athletics Union, do hereby proclaim the Space Coast in Brevard County as the host of the 54thAAU Junior Olympic Games,” he says.

The games run from July 25th until August 8th with about 24 anticipated sports, including for the first time, skateboarding.