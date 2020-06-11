The Southern Tier distribution giant that recently laid off hundreds of workers is now filing for bankruptcy.

Maines Paper and Food service has filed for chapter 11, after winding down its businesses because of a drop in demand from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Conklin-based food distributor had attempted to find a buyer for its broadline unit that distributes food to restaurants, schools, and health care centers across the country. But as the pandemic broke out in the U.S. in March, no deal could be struck, and a potential buyer backed out.

Maines was also sued by Perdue Farms at the end of May, claiming Maines haven't paid for food delivered to them in late February.

The bankruptcy was filed earlier this week in Delaware.

More than 300 jobs were lost in Broome County when the company shut down in May.