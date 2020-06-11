The owner of a Kingston-area bridal shop who local officials recently named a “Community Champion” for sewing thousands of masks for essential employees is being accused of unfair payroll practices that left an employee with a tax bill of nearly $10,000.

People within the worker’s support system believe Maria Cabrera is taking advantage of the worker to avoid taxes.

What You Need To Know

She told Spectrum News she was a seamstress at Maria Cabrera‘s business, Maria Cabrera Alterations and Tailoring, for most of 2018 and part of 2019 until she received her tax statement for 2018. The worker — who asked not to be named for fear of retribution in the industry — said she usually worked six days a week and was paid between $400 and $500 a week. Cabrera confirmed those details of the work relationship.

The tax statement, received in early 2019, shows Cabrera classified the employee as an independent contractor whom Cabrera paid $40,000 for her work. Several tax experts told Spectrum News that the worker’s tax bill, including state taxes, federal taxes and penalties, could surpass $8,000.

Cabrera, meanwhile, is not required to pay any payroll taxes into Social Security, Medicare, or unemployment programs for that worker’s position.

“I thought I was doing the right thing because I didn’t have to deal with disability,” Cabrera said when Spectrum News visited her business to inquire about her payroll and tax practices. “My accountant told me that, as small as I was, that was OK for now.”

“Imagine what I was going to do with that,” the former worker said. “It’s a very large amount of money. Her having that money? Why didn’t she pay [taxes]? ... If I had the money, I would just pay it, but I don’t have it.”

The worker said an accountant advised her not to pay the tax bill nor commit to payments, because paying any amount would indicate to the IRS that the worker agrees to the terms.

The worker, a mother of five, has applied for asylum in the U.S., and is living locally while her case plays out. Her family is part of a new influx of Central American immigrants to Kingston over the past three years. Many have had difficulty finding work, and some of those who have landed jobs face daily challenges of transportation, low pay, and exploitation.

“I was supposedly coming here [to the U.S.] to improve my life,” the worker said in Spanish during an interview at her Kingston church. “But instead of improving, I’m diving into poverty.”

Classification of a worker as a contractor instead of an employee helps employers avoid payroll taxes and has aided rapid expansion of companies, such as ride-hailing services.

“I don’t have ‘employees,’” Cabrera said, using finger-quotes. “The girls get 1099s.”

According to the IRS, though, if an employer has direct control of what a worker does, when they do it and how they do it, that would be evidence that the worker is an employee, not a contractor. IRS guidance also states that if the employer has control of how and when a worker gets paid, the worker should be reported to the government as an employee.

Also, if a worker is performing a service that is integral to the business, a classification of ‘employer’ may be required. That would require the employer to pay taxes into state and federal programs.

Cabrera and her worker said Cabrera had control of the worker and the pay schedule. They also confirmed the worker’s services were integral to Cabrera’s operations. She was a key-holding seamstress at a tailoring business.

“I went over with my accountant about the options,” Cabrera said when challenged on the classification. “He told me this was the best way to do it.”

An accountant who Cabrera said advised her on her employee classification told Spectrum News that Cabrera is not his client. Joel Cymrot said Cabrera was referred to him by a bank last summer for a brief consultation, but he did not advise her nor review her financials.

“She never followed up,” Cymrot said when reached by phone. “I wouldn’t even know who her employees and independent contractors are. We never did any work for her.”

Generally, Cymrot said — and so do several accountants who spoke with Spectrum News during the course of reporting this story — that if an employer has complete control over a worker, the worker seems more like an employee, and the employer may need to pay payroll taxes.

“I’m an honest person. If anything, I’m the hardest-working person you’ll ever meet,” Cabrera said. “If I’ve done something wrong, I’m the first one that wants to fix it.”

Cabrera added that a few weeks after her falling-out with the worker in early 2019, a community group visited Cabrera’s shop on behalf of the worker. The community group asked that Cabrera resolve the worker’s tax issue, Cabrera said.

“I knew I had to look into it more deeply, and I just let it go,” Cabrera said. “I take responsibility on that because it was my responsibility to look into that, and I just let it go.”

Cabrera said the community group never followed up.

“Maria Cabrera … She has to do something about this, because you cannot just leave this thing in the air,” said Fernando Salazar, the former worker’s pastor who has been trying to find her assistance through local non-profits.

“You take advantage of somebody who doesn’t know the laws of the United States,” Salazar said of Cabrera. “She [Maria] has no papers signed. If she has any papers that are signed, believe me, I want to see.”

Cabrera has not produced a signed work agreement between her and the worker. Spectrum News has obtained copies of several checks written from Cabrera to the worker and the 2018 tax statement.

Cabrera maintained that if she disobeyed IRS guidance, it was an accident. Cabrera’s attorney, John Greco, said he is still learning the details of the dispute, but that if Cabrera misclassified any employee, he will advise her to correct it.

If it is found that an employer misclassified a worker, the employer could be forced to pay back-taxes to the state and federal governments and possibly pay a fine.

Greco added that if Cabrera misclassified the worker, “I would hazard to guess that it’s not the only case in Ulster County.”

“Now that it [the business] is growing, and when it comes to dealing with help, this is something I’m naive to,” Cabrera said. “I guess I’m paying the consequences.”