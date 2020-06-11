As the region plans to move forward with Phase 3 of reopening, malls, like Destiny USA, remain closed, frustrating owners of shuttered stores inside the mall.

Several tenants in the mall met Thursday to encourage each other to reach out to local lawmakers and urge them for a reopening of the site.

The governor has expressed concern about more than 10 people being able to congregate inside of the mall. But for a business owner like John Schemm, he’s already lost well over $10,000, and wants to know when he can get back to business.



“It doesn’t make any sense because I can’t see that happening. Everyone goes slow, everyone is going to come back to the mall slow. We know it. We’re anxious to know when it’s going to happen. We can’t go forever not paying out bills," said Schemm, who owns Beef Jerky Outlet.



Schemm has had to furlough all his workers during the shutdown.