The regional Oneida Nation casinos — Turning Stone, Point Place and Yellow Brick Road open back up for business on Wednesday.

What You Need To Know

You'll have to show ID for proof that you reside within a 120-mile radius



All gaming is back open but some facilities like Season's Harvest Buffet and Exit 33 venues remain closed



All guests are asked to wear masks at all times unless in designated areas where one is not required

Of course, there are several safety guidelines as part of the nation's "Safer Together" plan. ​All guests must be from within a 120 mile radius, show ID, and have a mask on in all areas of the gaming facilities.

Employees are also required to wear masks while dealers will wear gloves.

All of the facilities have received a deep cleaning and will continue to be disinfected and sanitized by staff.

Some of the designated restaurant, bar, and lounge areas will enforce social distancing more than others.

"The number one priority is the safety of our guests, of our employees, the vendors, anyone that comes to visit us.," said Oneida Nation Enterprises Guest Experience Director Dan Jones. "We did that in consultation with public health officials, with full support of the local county officials as well, and again we're very proud of that."

There will be no shows or events for the time being while the Exit 33 entertainment is also closed temporarily.