As Western New York prepares to potentially enter into Phase 3 of reopening, the tourism industry is already looking ahead to phase 4.

Destination Niagara Falls CEO John Percy says the empty streets that are usually bustling with visitors in downtown Niagara Falls is a sign of how the pandemic is slowing tourism down this year.

But as the region potentially heads to Phase 3 reopening, things are starting to look different.

“Niagara Falls has always fared better than cities and destinations because we are leisure-oriented; mainly leisure tourists and those types of tourist or visitors bounce back a lot quicker,” Percy said.

Istiaq Jamal, a traveler from New York City, hit the road for a trek across the state, eventually landing him in Niagara Falls. He said traveling across the state was a bit desolate.

“We couldn’t find gas or food and along the way you get exhausted and that makes it difficult to travel,” he said.

The marketing team at Sheraton Niagara Falls says they aren’t at the room capacity they normally are either—even though hotels remained an essential business. Kevin Kuchta, the American Niagara Hospitality E-Commerce and Marketing Director, said they’re thinking forward as reopening continues.

“It’s going to be a long battle back but we are starting to see occupancy numbers climb. But really our focus right now is we have to put that in the past,” Kuchta said. “It’s happened. And we have to move forward, what we are doing now to make people comfortable.”

Right now—attractions fall under phase 4 of reopening—so it’s still a waiting game, but the park itself is open as it has been.

Percy is a part of a restart tourism task force in Niagara County that is devising new guidelines for visitors as the city and county prepare for reopening.