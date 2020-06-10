MELBOURNE, Fla. — After being closed for months due to the coronavirus pandemic, mom-and-pop restaurants are back open for businesses. Now, Brevard Latino restaurants are greeting new customers because of the revitalized space industry.

Latin Flavor Restaurant Owner Nancy Alva says even though 10% of the Brevard County population is Latino, there's a growing demand for authentic dishes. Alva’s restaurant specializes in Puerto Rican food.

“It's a family affair. We have brothers, sisters, mom, and everyone cooks,” Alva said. “The space industry is doing a lot for our community, bringing a lot of visitors.”

According to the Space Coast Office of Tourism , between the first attempt at launching SpaceX’s Crew Dragon, to the second attempt days later, the economic impact was about $2 million to $3 million.

It’s a small piece of the pie, because annually the tourism industry brings about $2.5 billion to the Brevard County area.

“That was wonderful, brought a lot tourism and people wondering our area and a lot of people who came (and) fell in love with Brevard,” Alva explained.

With NASA's upcoming Mars Exploration mission happening next month, Alva is excited to see the economy coming back, and she's looking forward to greeting old and new customers alike.