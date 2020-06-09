The owners of the Oak Valley Inn & Suites in Geneseo are hoping tourism and staycations pickup soon. Margie and Jay Curci say the last couple of months have been tough on this historic spot.

"We started out with a good year in January and February and then all we got was cancellations. Every time the phone rang, you cringed. Geneseo College closed and graduation, that was sold out for the weekend so we saw a lot of business money going back," said Margie.

Inn owners are anxious to welcome guests after months of vacancies. Oak Valley Inn & Suites in Geneseo, Livingston County needs tourism and staycations to pick up to help fill its 13 guest rooms. @SPECNewsROC #hospitalityindustry #geneseo #bedandbreakfast pic.twitter.com/gp7R0qzySl — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) June 9, 2020

There is plenty of room at Oak Valley. There are 13 rooms to choose from and plenty of history on nearly every wall of the former pour house that dates back to 1868. Local photography and art are also on display and for sale. The Curci's are ready and anxious to welcome more guests.

"We applied for the SBA loan and the PPP and so far we are on the edge of our seats. It sounds like everybody is still waiting. So what I feel is everybody has been cooped up at home and nobody wants to fly anywhere so you have to look in your own backyard. Letchworth is only eight miles away," Margie said.

Oak Valley Inn owners Margie & Jay Curci have Geneseo history throughout the Inn-a former pourhouse built in 1868. Area photography, art, war memorabilia and artifacts are on view throughout the inn. Letchworth State Park is 8 miles away. Rates start at $99. @SPECNewsROC #geneseo pic.twitter.com/kGBFguW23g — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) June 9, 2020

"We always have even people in Geneseo that don't have the time to get away so they'll come for a day or two and they feel like they are not even in Geneseo. It is more than just a room — that is our logo," she added.

Rates start at $99 with special discounts available for essential workers.

Oak Valley Inn & Suites is located at 4562 Millennium Drive, Geneseo.