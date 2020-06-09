OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Rental relief may come for residents as Osceola County is looking into placing half a million dollars into the “Rental Assistance and Foreclosure Prevention” program.

1. The county is looking into placing $500,000 into the Rental Assistance and Mortgage Foreclosure Prevention program.

2. The item will be formally voted on next week by Osceola County Commissioners.

3. Last time Osceola County opened up its website for rental relief screening forms, within the first 15 minutes, the maximum number of applications were received.

4. This time around, county staff plan to change the process. There will be a three-day period so residents can submit their applications and then based on a lottery system they will be chosen at random.

5. The next potential date to open county applications up, for the Rental Assistance and Foreclosure Prevention program is July 6.





