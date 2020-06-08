The Seneca Nation has approved reopening dates for its gaming facilities in Western New York.

Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino will reopen on Thursday, June 18. A week later on the 25, Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino will reopen.

On July 2nd, Second Allegany Resort & Casino will open its doors. Each gaming site will be under initial capacity restrictions and reduced hours at first.

The Seneca Gaming Corporation is expected to issue those protocols and guidelines on Tuesday. Gaming sites in Irving, Salamanca, and Cuba will also be reopening at limited capacity on June 18th.

“After being closed for nearly three months, we are now ready to move forward with the safe, responsible and systematic reopening of our gaming facilities,” said Seneca Nation President Rickey Armstrong, Sr in a statement. “This is a signature moment in our region’s economic recovery from the circumstances that arose as a result of this unprecedented public health crisis.”

The nation employs approximately 4,000 workers from across Western New York, according to the statement.