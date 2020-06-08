Michael Kelly owns Liberty Street Bistro in the city of Newburgh. For the majority of the pandemic, he’s been shut down. He says his food isn’t meant for take out.

“Everything’s cooked fresh, there’s no hold holds or steam tables or anything like that. So imagine you put a perfectly rusted pork loin in front of somebody with a sauce that you’ve been making for the past five days. You can put those things in a box but it just doesn’t have the same kind of quality," said Kelly.

Kelly, like many other restaurants, had to lay off his entire staff at the beginning of the pandemic.

Liberty Street Bistro in Newburgh has never had outside seating. Bc of the pandemic, the owner, Michael, is setting up tables along the sidewalk. He says the city is also considering shutting down the street to cars so restaurants can expand seating into the road. @SPECNewsHV pic.twitter.com/6o6kN62nBg — Arin (@ArinCotelAltman) June 8, 2020

“It's just pretty simple that if you don’t have any money coming in it becomes very difficult to pay the bills," Kelly said.

Kelly says he will be able to rehire about 60 percent of his staff. He also says the city is considering shutting down certain streets to cars, including liberty street, so restaurants can have more seating.

“If we have the opportunity to go into the street with tables and chairs and make it like a dining thing you might see in Europe and certain parts of New York City, I think that could really be a hit not just for us but for the whole neighborhood," Kelly said.

Right now, Kelly has set up a few tables on the sidewalk in front of his bistro but he says if he’s able to move tables into the street, he’d be able to seat around 30 people.