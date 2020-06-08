As small businesses prepare to reopen, a local husband and wife team are helping them display new health and safety guidelines in style.

H&M Craft Creations in Fairport is run by Michael and Heather Merlo.

"We came up with this idea because we were already making signs. We reached out to the local community and work with any local shops when we can. Seeing the list of information they need to provide and it's all very sterile and business-like and you know they have a personal relationship with their customers so we want to help them create a warmer welcome back to the stores," said Heather Merlo.

H&M Craft Creations in #Fairport makes wooden signs to help small businesses display health/safety guidelines for customers. You can find their wood signs for sale on Etsy and Facebook. They ship all over the U.S. @SPECNewsROC #SmallBiz #woodworking pic.twitter.com/KjLYVs2fM3 — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) June 8, 2020

Michael knows how tough the pandemic has been on small businesses.

"My sister owns a salon in Greece, my dad owns a deli in Greece and my brother owns a small sub shop downtown so everyone has something going on with the business that they take pride in and we have limited time but we wanted to start something of our own to create and enjoy doing. Our signs are bright and cheery and visibility wise you can see them from a decent distance. It's about taking pride in your community and helping each other out," Michael Merlo said.

H&M Craft Creations is filling about a dozen orders a day and shipping across the country. You can find the wood shop on Etsy and Facebook.