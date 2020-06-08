The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up Monday after topping 27,000 points on Friday. Experts attribute this to a shocking jobs report that came out on Friday. Analysts expected horrible news for the government’s May jobs report.

Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 2.5 million in May, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported, and the unemployment rate declined to 13.3 percent.

These improvements in the labor market reflected a limited resumption of economic activity that had been curtailed in March and April due to the coronavirus pandemic and efforts to contain it.

In May, employment rose sharply in leisure and hospitality, construction, education and health services, and retail trade. By contrast, employment in government continued to decline sharply.

When the opposite happened, the markets reacted strongly. Central New York businesses are not as excited, though.

Andy Breuer, president of the construction company Hueber-Breuer, said the company is cautiously optimistic about the report. On the positive side, he believes that local small businesses are seeing an uptick in business. The company is not hiring, but it is bringing some people back to work at Hueber-Breuer.

Breuer added that the hospitality side is where the jobs numbers are seeing the bounce.

Hueber-Breuer has been working on the Nexus Center for Utica. Breuer said that the project has been completely halted since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The project is delayed due to state funding that needs to be worked out, as well as municipal bonding funds that are tourism-based.

Breuer adds this time is so nuanced and the construction business is very much day-to-day, like many other businesses.

The employment situation for June is scheduled to be released on Thursday, July 2.