The owner of one of Buffalo's oldest and most recognizable restaurants is retiring.

Chef's restaurant owner Lou Billittier, Jr. said he's handing the business over to his sister Mary Beth and his daughter.

It was part of a lengthy post where Billittier apologized for a recent comment he made online supporting local police. Following the comment, he said some people even threatened him and his business over the post.

Billittier has owned the 97-year-old restaurant for years. His father, Lou senior, began working there in 1941.

Chef's regularly hosts events for area nonprofits and has served its signature spaghetti parm to celebrities from Jim Kelly to Keanu Reeves.

Chef's On The Go, a second location of the iconic eatery, opened last October on Sheridan drive in Williamsville.