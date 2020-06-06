The Elmwood Village Farmers Market at the corner of Bidwell and Elmwood kicked off on Saturday, June 6, but with some changes.

Organizers say they have changed the layout for safety during this pandemic.

What You Need To Know Elmwood Village Farmers Market returned with some COVID-related safety precautions.



Layouts will be different and guides will be in place to keep the flow of traffic moving and answer questions



Farmers markets are considered essential businesses.



There will be no free samples allowed, and all must wear masks when in attendance

Vendors will now be in one long line, each 20 feet apart. There will be entrances and exits in between each one and market guides available to help keep people moving and answer questions about the layout.

During the market that will run 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday from now until it gets cold, West Delavan will be closed where it crosses the Bidwell Parkway.

The Elmwood Village Farmers Market has been running for the last 20 years and it’s considered an essential service because it provides food.

It was allowed to open as essential under the Board of Agriculture and Markets.

The nearly 40 vendors are all local to Western New York, from food, beer, wine and other products. However, this year there is no sampling of products like in the past, again because of the pandemic.

The Volunteer Coordinator, Katherine Pessecow, says this farmer’s market is one of the many events that help define Buffalo and she hopes this market can serve as a guide for other markets operating during the pandemic.

“In a lot of ways it’s been interesting because we have the chance to set that precedent and raise the bar for what the farmers market will look like in 2020,” Pessecow said.

People must also wear masks and they will have masks for purchase at the market.

“We are not going to pretend this year is a normal year because it’s not and I know the farmer’s market, at this time, may seem like the furthest thing from someone’s mind, but we are a market in an urban area, so now more than ever this is the time to get invested in your community,” said Pessecow.

Board Member of the Elmwood Village Farmers Market Susan McCartney says they’ve been working hard to make it safe.

“This is the year of the challenge, but we are going to do it,” she said. “For many of the farmers we work with, this is a very major business outlet. Having fresh and local food available to the community is incredibly important.”

The market is looking for volunteers. You can sign up by going to the Elmwood Market website.