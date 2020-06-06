Businesses are boarded up across the Capital Region, covering the devastation left behind from unrest seen in Albany and throughout the country.

What You Need To Know Albany business owner hit hard over the past several months. The owner of Eden Jewelers had to close its doors during one of the busiest seasons. Business burglarized and flooded while shutdown during the pandemic. Business looted during the unrest seen in Albany. ​

Andy Yildirim is the owner of Eden Jewelers in Westgate plaza. He immigrated to the United States in 2005 from Turkey and owned a pizza shop before becoming the owner of the jewelry store.

“I really loved it and I decided to stay here for a while and once you get married and things change, and then you say, I want my kids to grow up here,” said Yildirim.

The father of two has owned the shop for five years. But this year, the pandemic hit during his busiest season.

“Without income, I’m not sure how long I can survive,” he said. “I have to support my family, I have a home that you have to Pau mortgage, Have to pay my rent. And even the people I work with here, I have a limited number of people and I try to support them even when we were not in business.”

While his doors were shut during the stay at home orders, his business was targeted. A suspect broke in through the roof and caused a lot of damage in the process.

“The alarm went off and the guy panicked. And he was trying to get out with the sprinkler pipe and he broke the water pipe and the store was underwater for the whole night,” added Yildirim.

Water flooded the entire store. The owner renovated and cleaned up the damage, getting ready to reopen in Phase 2 of the pandemic reopening plan. However, he was hit again. This time, it was from those looting during the unrest seen across the country. Security footage from the store captured dozens of looters in and out last Saturday night. He says people were stealing until about 5 a.m. the next morning.

“To watch all my investment and everything here and it’s about to get vandalized, it’s unbelievable,” he added.

Andy says he knows many of the protestors are not the ones committing the crimes. He says he supports the Black Lives Matter movement and the protests seen across the country.

Eden Jeweler’s owner, Andy Yildirim, says he had to close his doors due to #COVID during one of the shop’s busiest seasons. Then, while shut down, they were robbed and the suspect broke a water pipe- flooding the entire store. @SPECNewsAlbany pic.twitter.com/iY2gxkrm4I — Melissa Steininger (@melissasteinTV) June 6, 2020

“It’s my community, I feel it and I’m on their side. With peaceful protest no one has an objection,” said Yildirim.

Yildirim is not sure how much value in product was stolen from the store. But, as the business faces yet another financial hit, he said the devastation is much deeper than just some shattered glass.

“Building your business, your family, and everything here, and not feeling safe and secure in any way, your life, and your investment, what could be work than that?” Yildirim said.

He says he will try reopen, but he’ll need the community’s help to survive.

“That was the good thing that has come out of this, I feel lucky to have people that support us,” said Yildirim.

Yildirim says there has been no arrest in the burglary of the store during the pandemic. He says much of Saturday night’s footage is still being investigated. He not sure when his business will reopen, but he hopes it will happen in the next few months.