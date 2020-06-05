With Governor Andrew Cuomo’s announcement Wednesday that restaurants will be allowed to serve customers with outdoor dining in phase two of the state's reopening process, local restaurants are prepping to begin waiting on customers again.

"The first thought that came to my mind was like, 'wow we're finally starting to get our lives back,'" said Linda Herrera, the general manager of Made in Puerto Rico restaurant in the town of Wallkill.

When the Mid-Hudson region is expected to enter phase two on June 9, restaurants will be allowed to offer outdoor dining for customers. Made in Puerto Rico is lucky to have a large outdoor patio section giving them ample room to space each party six feet apart, as mandated by the state.

"We’re definitely going to have paper menus so they're going to be disposable," Herrera said. "Once the table is done they can just toss them out."

Staff and customers will have to wear masks at all times except when seated. They’ll also use disposable utensils to further limit cross-contamination. They also plan to extend their seating into the parking lot. Despite the changes, management says customers are excited to return.

"It's more about the moment you come in here and you gather yourself with your friends," said Herrera. "It's like a reunion."

Made in Puerto Rico plans to reopen their outdoor patio to patrons on Tuesday.