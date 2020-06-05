Downtown businesses impacted by last weekend's destruction and looting have been cleaning up all week.

"For the most part – over the weekend and what we've seen over the past couple of days – are that the protests have been peaceful,” said Merike Treier, the Downtown Committee of Syracuse executive director. “It's unfortunate that a smaller group of individuals took advantage of the situation."

The Downtown Committee and the city are partnering to help downtown businesses.



Help was provided following unrest last weekend.



Resources and assistance are available to help with recovery.

Treier said about 19 or 20 properties and storefronts were impacted.

"Some of them had property damage; some of them, as you know, had the looting activity,” she said.

As you can imagine, some businesses already had challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Downtown Committee and the City of Syracuse partnered to provide assistance for that, reaching out to downtown businesses following the unrest.

"We wanted to make sure that all of the businesses were reporting their incidents to the Syracuse Police Department,” said Eric Ennis, the city’s director of business development, "so we had a full handle on the total impact in terms of what took place, and the other thing is we were having conversations about 'are you able to work with your landlord? Were you able to start conversations about insurance claims?' "

Ennis said for the city, it's about sustainability.

"The city does have resources that we can make available through small business lending, through other resources where if the business owners are saying, 'We did see a loss that we need to work on recouping,’ ” Ennis said, "our first priority is going to be working with them on remaining open."