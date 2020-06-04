Silk O'Loughlin's in West Irondequoit is scrambling to reopen its outdoor seating. This comes after the surprising announcement that the state was allowing it.

The owner tells us he was preparing for it to happen in Phase 3 of the state's plan.

He says it's logistically challenging to get everything in place, but he has experience reopening after being forced to close.

"Because of the flooding that I put up with 2 out of the last 3 years, I'm kind of a veteran at this, so. you just got to be smart," said owner Mike McKeon.