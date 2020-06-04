Having spent the past two months putting new safety and social distancing procedures in place, Spa Mirbeau co-owner Jonathan DalPos believes the time has come to welcome his customers and employees back.

“I can think of few times when people were in more need of spa services than right now,” DalPos said Thursday morning. “Because it is somewhat an intimate experience, that feeling of safety and that perception of safety is critically important.”

While spa treatments and other services will have to wait until at least phase three of reopening the local economy, DalPos was optimistic the retail portion of their business could resume when phase two began Wednesday.

“We have fired nobody, we have furloughed nobody and we have kept compensating all of our employees but we can only do that for so long,” said DalPos, whose family opened the spa in 2017.

Spa Mirbeau is still closed because it sits on the second floor of Crossgates Mall. Under state guidelines, only stores within malls that have their own exterior entrances are allowed to reopen during phase II.

“We were kind of caught off guard,” said DalPos, whose family owns three other spas in New York and Massachusetts. “We had planned and put all of our procedures in place, scheduled all of our employees accordingly, and then kind of last minute that changed.”

Earlier this week the Pyramid company, which owns Crossgates and other malls in the state, sent a letter to state leaders urging them to reconsider.

“Thousands of jobs, businesses, livelihoods and regional economies are depending on it,” a portion of the statement reads. “We are read to open with the health and well-being of our guests, retailers, and their employees a top priority.”

“I think it would put everybody on an equal playing field,” DalPos said. “Right now just because you are in a shopping mall or because you don’t have an exterior entrance, you are put at an unfair disadvantage.”

As Spa Mirbeau’s employees prepare for what business will eventually be like when they reopen, DalPos is hopeful that date will come sooner than later.

“I think the question by all of us business owners is why are we still closed?” he said.