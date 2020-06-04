Now that Western New York is officially in Phase 2, salons and barbershops opened this week — including Razor's Edge Barbershop in Hamburg.

In fact, they just opened yesterday, and the owner Tiffany Milligan says they are already booked out for the next two weeks. Governor Cuomo says all businesses that reopen under Phase 2 must have plans in place to meet restrictive state mandates over occupancy levels and protective equipment for employees. At Razor's Edge, Milligan says they have all the necessary equipment in place and they are only booking one-hour appointments, only seeing nine clients a day, which is far less than usual.

She says they need the time to take extra precautions, but so far, for her, she says they are making the most of it.

"We already did the sanitary preps, but with the face shield and only letting one person in at a time and making sure when to text them when to come in and things like that it's more to remember so that was a little stressful for the first person but we already have the swing of it on how to make sure we time-wise — make sure we are being very time efficient with it," said Milligan.

She says they'll book appointments every two weeks.