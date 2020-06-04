This family-owned Goodman Glass & Mirror on East Main Street in Rochester has worked with hundreds of commercial and residential clients in its 30-year history.

"There is just so much work to do and when there's work we have to get it done because we do not know what the next day brings, said owner John Sidou.

Sidou's team is working overtime replacing shattered storefronts and windows after Saturday's looting around Rochester.

"A very important point is helping everybody to get up and running," he said. "There are places that have been shut down for two or three months and this has happened and they have got to be ready to open up. They can't open up with broken glass and boarded windows."

Glass replacement is top priority here, but so is plexiglass.

Goodman Glass & Mirror is working overtime replacing broken store windows and doors after Saturday’s looting around Rochester. Owner John Sidou says helping business reopen is priority and he’s proud to help get the work done. @SPECNewsROC #roc #reopening #SmallBiz pic.twitter.com/KxxnVYZY96 — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) June 4, 2020

"These are for nail salons where you can stick your hands through," Sidou said of some of his material.

Nearly every type of business is increasing employee health safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Goodman Glass is also helping all kinds of businesses increase health safety at work by installing plexiglass sneeze guards. Plexiglass partitions will be a common sight for employees and customers when more businesses reopen. @SPECNewsROC #toc #reopen pic.twitter.com/HIJYXqIqEi — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) June 4, 2020

"We are doing customized sneeze guards that protect employees from customers and employees from other employees by separating them with a sheet of plexiglass and we feel great about that."

"I know I am not doing heart surgery on somebody and saving someone's live, but helping them open up and get up and running is important as well."

I have to admit I was nervous watching the Goodman Glass team replace this large window. These glazers are super skilled to handle such fragile pieces. Kudos to them for working so hard to help businesses reopen. @SPECNewsROC #roc pic.twitter.com/CdhVfKAoRG — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) June 4, 2020

Goodman Glass is an essential business, doing what it does best to help businesses stay in business.