A Fulton hair salon is closed again, just over a week after opening a bit before Phase 2 began.

According to a sign on the door of the Hair Hut, a customer who got their hair cut last Friday has tested positive for COVID-19.

The owner posted a message online, saying the customer did not say that she was awaiting test results and didn't wear a mask.

The customer also identified herself on social media.

The health department is now investigating, with the owner providing a list of all clients who were in the salon.

The owner originally opened ahead of Phase 2, claiming there was no reason she shouldn't be allowed to work and that she needed to pay her bills.

According to a note on the door, the salon will now reopen on June 12.