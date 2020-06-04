As a result of the political climate right now, many people want to support black-owned businesses. Aimee Smith-Bywater owns Elsie’s in downtown Goshen. She grew up in Goshen and this village is where she feels most comfortable.

“I am a person of color, my parents moved here in the 50s, there were challenges growing up and everything and now I just take those things that I learned growing up and I use it in my business," says Smith-Bywater.

She says supporting black-owned businesses right now is important.

“Every person of color is striving to make sure that they can do the best that they can and to portray that they are successful and entrepreneurial and that you can have a successful business being a person of color," Smith Bywater said.

With a Black Lives Matter protest planned in the village for Friday and the violence taking place in places as close as Albany and New York City, she hopes Friday’s protest remains peaceful.

“Even the most peaceful demonstrations have been lately turning into something very un-peaceful and very problematic so it is something that you think about," Smith-Bywater said.