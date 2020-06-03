The owner of the Wild Animal Park' in Madison County said he is looking to sell his business after being targeted by a lawsuit.

Owner Jeff Taylor posted online yesterday, saying the town of Sullivan is suing him.

Taylor ecently transformed his business into a "safari," allowing cars to drive through in order to keep his business afloat since the COVID-19 pandemic has kept the business closed.

He said he was given a cease-and-desist order soon after opening.

At the end of the post, he said as of this moment, 2020 will be his final year in business as he sells all his properties.

The town of Sullivan said Taylor was in violation of multiple town codes and ordinances.

In a statement officials claimed he failed to obtain the necessary Planning Board approvals to run this kind of business.