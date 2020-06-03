​Sanitizers, UV boxes, masks, no bathrooms, no lobbies and more means a lot of money spent.

Small businesses that have been closed for months are feeling the pinch and the growing costs of compliance with reopening.

“We’re right now at $6,000 to $10,000 just with all the new stuff, you know, for getting this going,” said Dino Di Natale, one of the co-owners of Shoppingtown Barber Shop.

There is a long list of things they need to open safely.

“We bought tables, a lot of disinfectants, a lot of sanitizing stuff, a lot of hand sanitizers, soaps, sprays,” Di Natale said. “We also prepared logs where we can interview people, thermostat checks. We ordered supplies. Through Cintas, we bought a sanitizing system.”

Small business owners are quickly adjusting budgets and finances to keep clients safe. But they do feel a financial strain.

Anna Laface, owner of Laface Salon, expects to spend over $12,000 over one year.

“It’s a lot of money for something. But I get it, it’s a pandemic. Nobody expected this,” she said.

Health and safety protocols aren’t only costing up-front money. Owners said this impacts back-end profits, too.

“We’re gonna take a huge loss because we can only do one client at a time,” Laface said. “I can’t even begin to tell you what we’re going to lose. Because it all varies from service to service. Where we used to do a haircut in between our color services, now we can’t. There’s $100 lost right there. I do a couple of blowouts a day, we’re going to lose $35 per blowout.”

Vestal Permanent Cosmetics Owner Bonnie Gardner said this could impact prices.

“I have to absorb the costs, and I really don’t want to increase my prices, but I might be forced to,” she said. “Second, when I used to do six or eight clients tattooing eyebrows, eyeliner, and lips in a day. I look at my same hours, and I’ll only be able to do up to four.”

DiNatale has similar fears.

“We’re going to be forced to do one, maybe two customers per hour now,” DiNatale said. “OK, we’re a barber shop. We’re used to, when we’re busy, we can get in four customers an hour. That’s gone out the window. We’ll never be able to do that again.”