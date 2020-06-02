DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Some Volusia County businesses are bouncing back from pandemic losses faster than anticipated.

At the Shores Resort and Spa in Volusia County, only 10% of their rooms were filled in April. However they say they were fully booked on Memorial Day weekend.

“Just like we didn’t see the magnitude of the drop that came, I don’t thing we saw the comeback as quickly or as robustly as it did,” said Robert Burnetti, the General Manager of the resort.

It's a sharp increase Central Florida economists say has to do with pent-up demand and the loosening of restrictions.

“People are ready to get out and move about, and so that’s to include going to theme parks, restaurants and beaches and bars once these things fully open,” said Sean Snaith, Director, Institute For Economic Forecasting at UCF.

While the businesses that were able to survive are not fully out of the woods yet, economists say things should continue to trend upwards as long as restrictions are lifted. ​