It was a video that went viral on social media.

During the looting in Rochester on Saturday, a video captured an employee from the Clinton Avenue Jewelry store and pawnshop protecting the property.

“I honestly don’t think he was wrong at all, said Kalisha Hawkins of Rochester. "He was protecting the shop, I don’t think he was wrong at all."

The owner of the pawn shop has been a fixture in the North Clinton Avenue neighborhood for 20 years.

Customers have been stopping by to see if he’s open.

“We do things for people. I have no idea why they would have to show such destruction,” said the owner, Don.

Local pawn shop owner talks about the aftermath of looting at his store but remains open for business @SPECNewsROC pic.twitter.com/zfMDZ1eEqO — Mary McCombs (@MaryTVNews) June 2, 2020

Don shared pictures of the destruction, but was advised against showing store surveillance video. He says up to 50 people were involved in the break-in — looters seen grabbing more than 50 watches — along with construction equipment, and the list goes on.

Don says it was a job that was not the work of outsiders.

“They’ve been here. They knew what to take and where to go and that’s what they did, they were in here quick,” said Don.

Don is working with police to identify those involved, but believes more trouble may lie ahead.

“Now last week, we were not prepared," he said. "Now this week, we will be prepared."