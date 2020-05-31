Saturday’s protests for George Floyd’s officer-involved death turned tense and also targeted local businesses; looting stores and damaging them created angst, and understanding, for some owners.

M.Lemp Jewelers was one of the luckier ones, left only with a shattered window and repairs of upwards of $500.

“It’s a very tragic situation and unfortunately a peaceful protest got out of control,” said the owner Don Lemp.

“It was an emotional and trying night. My family and I live upstairs, we saw the whole thing firsthand with our two-year-old son,” said Ryan Benz the owner of the popular restaurant Oh My Darling. “Particularly coming out of the COVID-19 situation where these retailers who just opened up, it’s particularly heartbreaking,” said Benz.

His business was not damaged either but other businesses on the same block did not have the same luck and had items stolen from them.

“Every store [hit] was owned by a minority owner,” Benz commented.

He said these actions are actually harming those they are trying to help: minorities. Yet, he admitted he did see the overall point.

“It did need to happen to accomplish the mission of these protests,” he said.

Taking precautions, however, is at the top of his agenda. He was putting up boards on the windows of his business for another round of rioting.

“I hope we all maintain that safety boundary,” he said.

Business owners we spoke with echoed the same message regardless of the outcome.

“We all stand with the protestors recognizing there are generations of social injustice, and it needs to change,” said Benz.