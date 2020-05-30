Phase Two businesses are excited to be safely reopening to welcome back their customers.

These businesses have reopened with several precautions in place

They're taking steps to ensure social distancing, PPE-use and other ways to address COVID-19

Phase Two began in five Upstate regions Friday

"The conversations that we have in the chair are something that we really cherish,” said Paulie Diamond, the owner of Gentlemen’s Corner Barber Shop in New Hartford.

Diamond says they’ve had to change many aspects of the way they do business.

"Our waiting room is completely closed. People have to sign in and then we call them when have a chair open for them," Diamond said.

They’re also taking steps to make sure customers and barbers are protected.

"All the barbers and customers are wearing masks, everybody has disinfectant and hand sanitizer at their station, all the chairs are being wiped down and the capes are being wiped down in between clients," Diamond said.

Retail businesses also have the green light to begin welcoming their customers back inside.

The Sneaker Store in New Hartford had a soft reopening this weekend as they gear up for this Monday.

"We're going to have limited number of people in the shop, so we've set up four zones within the store. Those four zones will have one customer in it, or a pair of customers that are together," says Josh Belisle, the store's co-owner.

Having doors open will help the business better serve their customers, especially when it comes to finding the perfect shoe.

"We did some virtual fittings through FaceTime and Facebook messenger, we were able to dial it down to a few shoes. Quick try on outside and we were successful most of the time, but I'm thinking there's a lot of people waiting for this day to come in and actually get fit up," Belisle said.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Friday afternoon that five Upstate regions could enter into Phase Two after some initial confusion and frustration over when these businesses would be allowed to reopen.