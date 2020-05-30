HVAC companies are booked solid for months because of the pandemic, leaving professionals to let people know how to handle a repair if need be.

Kristen Gessel, co-owner of Hibernation Heating, says there are preventative maintenance things you can do at home for your air conditioner to avoid having to call a professional.

“First of all everybody is home so everyone is overworking their systems. Also some of the larger companies in the area did cut down their workforce during this pandemic and so a lot of them can’t fit their regular customers in," Gessel said.

Gessel advices people to change their filters once every thirty days.

Additionally, large outdoor units can be sprayed with water in a downward motion to remove any dead vegetation.

If your AC unit breaks and you can’t get someone to come fix it soon, look into window or portable units if you can afford it.

If not, blackout curtains help keep the sunlight out. Shutting doors and windows during the day can conserve energy and opening them at night can help cool a home.