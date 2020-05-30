As we enter Phase 2, many businesses and shoppers are adjusting to the new normal as businesses are reopening.

Saturday morning was a rather quiet morning at Pittsford Plaza. Outside of Barnes & Noble customers came by for curbside pick up to retrieve their books.

What You Need To Know Phase 2 allows for many Rochester businesses to welcome back customers



Safety a concern for most business owners, with social distancing and cleaning precautions in place



Businesses like Pure Barre are supplying masks and gloves along with their curbside pickups

"We're reading a lot of books these days, so we needed a resupply, so we called Barnes & Noble. We try not to use Amazon and tried to get that picked up today," said Larry Marx, a Brighton resident.

Just down the road at Pure Barre in Rochester, the owners made sure their loyal customers could come by to pick up their products in a safe way.

"We're doing what we call sip and chat, so it's a chance to kind of grab a cocktail, whatever beverage you prefer. for a few minutes," said Christine Limuti, Pure Barre co-owner. "And people can kind of connect, and so now what is great is we can do curbside pick up. So, we pack it with masks and gloves to make sure we are following all social distancing and the guidelines provided."

With Phase 2 underway, it has made life easier for BayCreek Paddling Center.

"For awhile we were able to do curbside sales, but that's pretty limited. now, being able to get people on the water and outside and getting into fresh air is important for their mentality and important for ours as well," said Ken Altfather, CEO of BayCreek Paddling Center.

Like many businesses, BayCreek Paddling is taking a lot of precautions. They're disinfecting their boats using foggy machines.

For some people, they're happy to be paddling because for them it shows life is getting closer to normal.

"Just to get back together in a safe manner and enjoy nature and the weather and kind of be a little bit of normalcy again," said Jessie Lawless, a Fairport resident.