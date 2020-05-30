The Yard Hatchet House and Bar in Albany which was open for just three days before the pandemic shut everything down across the Capital Region. So the bar's owner created a new product to try to stay afloat, but there's some confusion about why she's not allowed to sell it.

"I did try some takeout options but frankly, that's just not sustainable for a business like mine," said Leyla Kiosse, the owner of The Yard Hatchet House and Bar. "So since March 16, I've been trying to come up with ways to save my business."

So while she was at home, Leyla Kiosse, owner of The Yard, says she started experimenting with alcohol-infused ice cream and that's how Boozy Moo was born.

"We did our legal research in terms of, 'Is this permissible?' Alcohol-infused ice cream is sold throughout NYC and throughout the country, so I went ahead and made the announcement," Kiosse said.

A Brooklyn business, Tipsy Scoop, has been making and selling a similar product in Brooklyn and Manhattan for about six years. The business's 'parlors' only have a tavern license, while The Yard has a temporary full liquor license. Tipsy Scoop's products are sold across the country. In New York State, the company's products are available in both the Hudson Valley and even at a business in Troy. Kiosse says after consulting with her lawyers, they didn't foresee any issues.

Kiosse's plan last week was for Boozy Moo to offer samples to guests coming in one person at a time to maintain social distance, allowing them to purchase to-go pints of liquor-infused ice cream.

Despite the full liquor license and the Governor's executive order allowing to-go alcoholic beverages, she got a call from the state liquor authority (SLA) the morning of launch event telling her she wouldn't be able to sell the product because only cider, beer, and wine-infused ice cream is allowed by state law. Now people are contacting her wanting to buy Boozy Moo.

"There was some confusion on their [the customers'] part because one of the things I've heard over and over is, 'Well, I can go get an alcohol-infused milkshake, I can go get a frozen margarita,'" Kiosse said.

The State Liquor Authority tells Spectrum News it informed Kiosse of state law, adding, "The law does not allow the sale of ice cream produced with spirits, unless it is produced by a licensed manufacturer."

But there is no state license that exists for manufacturing liquor-infused ice cream, only a license needed for wholesale manufacturing of frozen desserts, which Kiosse isn't doing. Meanwhile, other local businesses in the Capital Region have been promoting boozy freeze pops and other frozen liquor-infused treats on social media.

"As of right now, I'm making ice cream with beer, wine and cider because I've been informed that that's been permissible," Kiosse said. "It's just the liquor-infused ice cream is not something that I can make right now."

But all of this confusion can go away very easily. State lawmakers passed S.B. 7013 and its companion in the Assembly, A.B. 8732 ​back on March 10, which allows for the manufacture and sale of liquor-infused frozen desserts. The bill hasn't yet made it to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's desk.

"It's incredibly scary and frustrating to worry about, 'Am I gonna be able to survive this pandemic?' And the governor asked people to try to reimagine operations and ... all of these challenges go away the minute that Gov. Cuomo signs that bill."

Spectrum News reached out to the governor's office and a spokesperson says they will review the bill but did not provide any information about whether the governor plans to sign it.

Starting on Monday, June 1 four flavors of Boozy Moo infused with beer, wine and cider will be announced on The Yard's social media. Kiosse is calling it 'Good Moos Monday' hoping to have four standard flavors and then eventually two new flavors on rotation each week.

The Yard will start taking orders for the ice cream on June 3 and then on Friday, customers have the option for pick up, or delivery if you're within five miles of The Yard.