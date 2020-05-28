Southern Tier distribution giant Maines Paper and Food Supply is being sued by Perdue Farms for more than $4 million.

Maines recently decided to lay off hundreds of workers. Now, Perdue Farms is suing them, claiming Maines hasn't paid for food delivered to them in late February.

Court documents suggest Maines has ignored 29 invoices, totaling almost $1.5 million.

In early May, Perdue sent a letter to Maines demanding payment and said they were not notified that the company was closing parts of its business.