If you thought Beak and Skiff was just getting creative by producing hand sanitizer during the pandemic, you might be surprised by the new market they're now looking to wade into.

The LaFayette apple orchard announced on social media that it has created a new research division that will focus on cannabis farming and processing.

Few details have been released at this point, and while legalization of recreational marijuana stalled in the state legislature for the second consecutive year when the coronavirus outbreak happened, derivative products of cannabis like CBD oil and hemp are legal in New York state.



Beak & Skiff already runs an orchard, a distillery, and its hard cider line.

