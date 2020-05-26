The artisan gallery, Sylvan Starlight Creations in Pittsford, has for the first time put everything in its gallery and art shop online for sale.

"It took me about a month to build the new website. We created an entirely new e-commerce site. I am still adding to it, I literally add to it every single day. I have free curbside pickup and I ship anywhere in the U.S. and Canada so that's kind of opening us up. That part is very exciting because I never had time to do it so that's a bonus," said owner Sylvan Serry.

Here's a way to get creative at home. Sylvan Starlight Creations is also hosting Zoom creative classes. Almost everything at Sylvan is handcrafted by Rochester area artists. A couple of artists have put together craft kits and art supplies available for curbside pick up. It’s all about finding ways to engage and support artists with still galleries closed and art festivals canceled.

"We are all trying to find an alternative way to do business now because our world is different now and it's going to be different I think for a while. It's definitely more challenging but I think a lot of people are seeking us out because they still want to shop local and support local artists so that's a good thing!" Serry said.