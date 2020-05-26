For many businesses like Marge’s Lakeside Inn in Irondequoit, Memorial Day is typically the kick-off of its summer season.



“It’s a big day for us. It’s usually Jumbo Shrimp and ‘Shots and Hots,’ and it’s been like that every Memorial Day of my entire existence,” Co-owner Francine Beth said.



Customers like Stacey Eldridge have been coming to Marge’s for Memorial Day for years.



“You know you got this nice weather, and Marge’s is like family to us, we know the owners very well,” Eldridge said.



But this year, the bar’s beach is empty- and you can’t exactly go in to order a drink. It has to be brought to your car- but that’s okay.



“These are locally owned businesses, and their only way to survive is support from the community,” Eldridge said.



Though Marge’s can’t be completely open, Beth says they’re doing what they can with curbside service.



“It’s crazy because you spend your whole life telling people you can’t leave the property with your drink. And now I’ve been telling people you can’t stay here with your drink,” Beth said.



And the local band Jumbo Shrimp is still entertaining like every year, just via a Facebook livestream with old, recorded performances.



Customers like Webster Fowler are glad the curbside service exists.



“I’d rather be on the beach, but at least this way we can still support them. Which is why we came here,” Fowler said.



After all, lakeside businesses like Marge’s depend on the summer to make enough money to stay open the rest of the year.



“This is a little bit emotional and weird and stomach wrenching, that we’re having this beautiful weekend and we can’t have anyone here,” Beth said.



But Fowler says hopefully they’ll all be back on the beach together soon.



“It’s temporary. You gotta do what’s best, but it’s only temporary. And as long as you look at it like that, I don’t think we’ll have a problem,” Fowler said.



Marge’s is open for curbside pickup on the weekends, weather permitting.