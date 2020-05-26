One place many people are looking forward to visiting as they reopen in phase two of the state’s plan: Hair salons, but they're going to look a little bit different than you remember.

Waivers, questionnaires about whether you've been sick or in contact with someone who's been sick, temperature checks for clients and stylists, hand sanitizer, and masks can all be expected at Rumors Salon & Spa in Latham.

What You Need To Know

Salons can begin reopening on June 3, if the Capital Region stays on track for phase two of re-opening



There are still some unknowns about what will be allowed by the state in regards to blow drying and washing hair



While each salon has its own protocol, you can expect to wear a mask, social distance and likely have your temperature taken before being allowed inside

"We're going to have a virtual waiting room, which is our parking lot and when their designer is ready to receive them, they'll receive a text and will be allowed to come through the doors," said Marri Aviza-Hanrahan, co-owner of Rumors.

Aviza-Hanrahan and her business partner Lisa Norgrove have spent the last nine weeks prepping their salon and stylists for how they'll work come June 3. They're now barbicide COVID-19 certified; work stations are off-set six feet apart; clear plastic is installed; and plastic liners are separating work stations.

Guests will put on a prepackaged robe when they come in to limit contact in changing areas.

**TYPO ALERT: This should say PHASE 2 not phase 1.



Salons can reopen on June 3. — Erika Leigh (@_ErikaLeigh) May 26, 2020

"One of the mottos that we have for the last eight weeks is, 'Health before hair,' and when we really took a look at that, we had to ensure that not only were our designers protected, but our guests were as well," Aviza-Hanrahan said.

Aviza-Hanrahan says they are considering transforming their blow-dry VIP area into a spot for guests and stylists who are immunocompromised, and also plan to move half the seating in that room to the outside patio, where clients could potentially get their hair blow-dried in open air, if the state allows.

Rumors is also waiting for clear plastic sheeting for its nail stations, where clients will put their hands underneath it, and their pedicure stations are separated by plastic curtains. They are also working on final plans for social distancing in the spa waiting areas.

In spa rooms, estheticians will wear face shields for waxing or facials. Guests will be allows to briefly remove their masks for these treatments, and talking must be kept to a minimum.

That's something Amanda O'Hearn, owner of Jean Paul Salon & Spa in Latham and Albany, says her businesses will also be doing, along with other protocols they're putting in place.

O'Hearn says while clients won't wait in their cars, they will be met by a 'concierge' who will ask similar questions to those at Rumors, perform a temperature check, and get them checked in for their appointment, all outside the salon. Jean Paul is even putting together a safety video for clients, so they can know what to expect.

Employees will also be given daily temperature checks three times each day: once as they arrive, once mid-shift, and once near the end of the day.

"We actually aren't going to be wearing shoes within our spa, our wellness area at all," O'Hearn said. "We'll have sanitizing stations, so when you come in for your appointment ... you'll be going with your stylist or technician to one of the sanitizing stations and washing your hands together."

O'Hearn says anyone uncomfortable with taking off their shoes in the wellness area will be given disposable booties to wear, to keep the area as clean as possible. She also says they will have disposable masks available for anyone getting a color treatment who is concerned about ruining their cloth mask.

The Jean Paul locations are 6,000 and 10,000 square feet, respectively, so O'Hearn says they have enough space to socially distance clients and stylists without dividers, but everyone must wear masks and will stay in one chair for their appointments.

Without a need for as much front desk support, that staff will be sanitizing the salon every 30 minutes, and Jean Paul will use electrostatic technology to disinfect the entire building each night.

Both Jean-Paul locations are also making accommodations for clients who are immunocompromised, such as private rooms or accommodating appointment times when there are less people in each salon.

Moreover, stylists are rotating schedules to keep both buildings at a maximum capacity of 50 percent. Any stylist who usually takes clients at both locations will only be able to work out of one for now.

And if you've been experimenting in self-quarantine, O'Hearn says they're ready for the projects, but you should be honest about what you've done when you book your appointment.

"I think everyone's anxious to get back, but we want to do it in the safest way possible, and that's also making sure that we're booking your appointment correctly, so you're not planned to come in for an hour-long appointment and we actually need to see you for three hours, because that will obviously override what our occupancy limitations are," O'Hearn said. "So I think, just being honest if they've used box dye, it's OK to tell us that you did it. We understand."

Both Jean-Paul and Rumors are going cash-free, although Jean-Paul is allowing cash tips to be handed directly to your stylist to limit contact.

Each salon has a different plan, but these owners say you can expect your salon to reach out to you with your specific instructions, especially as there are still some unknowns with what the state plans to allow in terms of building capacity, blow-drying and hair washing protocol.