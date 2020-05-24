When we don't want to cook, normally takeout is our go-to option. A lot of the favorite local businesses are doing the best they can to serve us through this pandemic but, unfortunately, some have had no choice but to shut down for good.

Pastry by Camille has been around for two years. The smell of macaroons, cupcakes, and more filled the air of the shop on Hertel Avenue, even landing owner Camille Le Caer on the Food Network show "Guys Grocery Games." But, Le Caer says, the pandemic has forced him to put his baking sheets away indefinitely.

"I tried to hold it, hold it tight but right now I think there might be another wave and we're going to see some other businesses closing. For me, I want to close now before it gets worse," Le Caer said.

Instead of feeling bitter, Le Caer says this gives him the opportunity to spend more time with his family. He also says a lot of business owners just don't want to give it up - but in this unforeseen time, debt is collecting fast.

"It's understanding what's going to happen in the next couple months, don't get yourself too much under the water which means you may be in debt right now but you might be more in debt," Le Caer said.

The owners of Ristorante Lombardo, A local restaurant down the street from Le Caer say even though they're a larger business, they too are still holding on for the green light to reopen.

"The fixed expenses that you have don't go away when you're closed," Tommy Lombardo said, the general manager Ristorante Lombardo.

Lombardo says financial hardships will take down a business at the drop of a dime.

"You still have to pay your mortgage you still have to pay your rent, still have to pay utilities you still have to pay, one of the biggest expenses is your insurance. Not everyone is in a financial decision to weather that storm, most people aren't," Lombardo added.

Larger establishments like at Ristorante Lombardo says it's sad to see other businesses go but they hope they can all unlock their doors soon.