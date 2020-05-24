You’d normally see the fashion bag line Kema’s Kreations in the hands of models strutting down the runway, but since the pandemic, designer Karen Maxell has added some new pieces to her collection.

Churning out stylish satchels was a part-time gig for the local designer, but when she was commissioned to fabricate lifesaving PPE she knew it would be all hands on deck.

“Masks are a little bit harder because I have to get them out a little bit quicker,” said Maxwell.

That’s where Albany County stepped in.

“I, currently, received a $20,000 grant from the community loan fund,” Maxwell said.

The extra dollars from the county fund not only helped Maxwell stay employed after she lost her full-time job due to stay at home orders, but also helped employ others.

“It’s a blessing I did not expect to receive but I am very grateful because I’ve been able to maintain and I’ve been able to assist two others in maintaining,” said Maxwell.

So far, she’s made over 1,500 masks to date.

“Going forward, at least for some time, the mask will become a part of our accessories,” said Maxwell.

Maxwell says designing handbags will always be her first love but creating masks is giving her business new purpose.