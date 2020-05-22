Starting Friday, May 22 some stores at the Walden Galleria mall will offer curbside pickup.

Pickup will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. The businesses include Best Buy, William Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Macy's. Restaurants like the Cheesecake Factory and P.F. Chang’s will continue to offer curbside pickup.

Some of these locations will have their own specific time frames within the general hours.

