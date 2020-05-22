People from far and near made their way to Avon Thursday evening for the reopening of the Vintage Drive-In Theater.

Long lines greeted drive-in staff as gates opened for the first time this year.

“It’s beautiful, I’m tired of watching Netflix and I’m here for a movie,” said Mary Maher of Fairport.



After two and a half months of not being able to enjoy a move away from home, people flocked to the Vintage Drive-In for a moment of entertainment during the pandemic.

Jill Morse of Honeoye Falls said, “well, this has been a long time coming, so it’s nice to get out and do something semi normal from our old ways.”

Cynthia Jones of Rochester added, “we were kind of just excited that it was open because usually me and my son, he’s my hangout partner there, we usually go to the movies on a regular, but because of the whole COVID-19, we haven’t been able to do that.”



Families at the drive-in say it’s a safe way to enjoy a movie and get out of the house.



“I brought my comfy chair, so it’s in the trunk so I can watch the movie from the back, and I have a blanket, so I’m going to get all comfortable,” said Erika Lein of Honeoye Falls.

The Box Office for @VintageDriveIn opened moments ago for the first time this season.

The owner of Vintage Drive-In, Paul Dean says the theater staff is ensuring people are social distancing by only having a walkup concession stand, signs posted about people staying 6 feet apart, and cars parking doubled spaced in the parking lot.

“I think people are really excited to be here, movies under the stars is fantastic, it’s finally giving people a reason to get out of the house and actually do something,” said Dean.



Jill Morse added, “it’s just a nice way to ease some of the anxiety that we’ve had and the stress of being cooped up for so long, so it’s nice to feet a little bit normal."



The owner of Vintage tells Spectrum News the drive-in will be open seven days a week, with the box office opening at 7 p.m.