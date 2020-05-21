It hasn't been easy for limousine companies in the area over the past few months.

Michael Donohue, the general manager at American Limousine, said the COVID-19 pandemic has led to 75 to 100 cancellations, which equates to about 90 percent of business.

What You Need To Know

American Limousine is offering lifetime credits to anyone that made a down payment to book an event



American has stayed open thanks to its service appointments and professional jobs



Many groups have started looking to the late summer and fall to re-book events

The end of May is typically popular for weddings, proms, wine tours, and bachelorette parties. As more things slowly open up, there's optimism more people will begin re-booking events they've canceled.

In the meantime, drivers have been doing charitable work to stay busy.

"Our corporate work, which is our car service, is starting to pick up," Donohue said. "And, we're also doing charity work for the elderly, for people who are disabled, can't get out of their house, need to go to the store for groceries, need to pick up a prescription. Anything that's deemed an emergency service, we're here to help."

Donohue said the company has survived off professional jobs and its service department.