Ever since Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that salons will be a part of phase two of the reopening of the state, places like Jennifer Julia Salon have been getting ready.

“I’m so excited, I’m so excited I could scream. I’ve been ready for months now to be back in here,” said salon owner Jennifer Swift.

Swift is already looking ahead to filling these salon chairs that have been empty for weeks — but things won’t be going back to normal for quite some time.

“So we have been figuring out different ways to do most of what we do in a contact-free way, so we ordered an iPad so we won’t have to hand somebody a receipt and they pick up a pen and scribble their name out. I just hired somebody so she can be just a sanitizer, so when a stylist is working she is going to be sanitizing all day long,” said Swift.

She’ll also have clients notify her when they arrive — so someone can take their temperature with a contactless forehead thermometer before coming inside for their appointment. She’ll only be operating five of her nine chairs so stylists can be spaced 10 feet apart. While things will be different, she still styles a positive tone for her salon.

“When we are with you, we are with you. On a typical day, our salon is only operating at 50 percent with the amount of chairs that we have versus stylists so I don’t think our business will take a crazy hit,” Swift said.

Over at Montage Salon in West Seneca, owner Ilianna Cvajkowski says she’s also been getting ready.

“We are ordering faces shields for stylists who want to wear them, I am going to suggest everybody in the salon does wear their face shield. So there are things we haven’t always done in the past, but they will be easy to do going forward and I think right now that’s important,” said Cvajkowski.

She’ll also be staggering shifts for her stylists and appointments for clients, and just like swift, sanitizing even more.

"Disinfecting has always been at the forefront of our industry, but we still are going to be taking a little bit extra time and precautions to make sure things are sanitized and disinfected,” Cvajkowski added.

One thing both owners are waiting for is just more guidance from the state. So far, they aren’t sure what other precautions they’ll need to take, but they’re ready to adjust.

“It may change at the drop of a hat so we have to be prepared to make those accommodations as soon we hear about it. Because it’s a make or break for our business,” said Swift.

Swift says she’ll post more updates to her Instagram account.