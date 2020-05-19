A local company says its innovation will save lives and reduce motorcycle crashes.

Third Eye Design in Pittsford created 'In-View,' a wireless brake and turn-signal light that can attach to the back of a motorcycle helmet.

What You Need To Know A Pittsford company has created a motorcycle attachment that hopes to prevent road accidents

The device automatically activates a brake light or turn-signal when the driver is slowing, stopping, or turning

The light attaches to the back of the driver's helmet

It will release this month during National Motorcycle Safety Month

It automatically detects when the motorcyclist is slowing down, stopping, or making a turn. It activates a brake light or turn-signal, making it easier for other drivers to see the motorcyclist.

"When motorcycles and cars interact on the road, the number one reason motorcyclists get in accidents is that the other vehicle says 'I didn't see him,"' said Third Eye Design President and CEO David Werner. "So, we wanted to do something to improve visibility and we wanted to get a light where it should be: high and center."

'In-View' hits the market during National Motorcycle Safety Month in May.